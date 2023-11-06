Latest Update: Death Toll In Gaza Soars To 10,022 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

The Gaza Health Ministry has released distressing figures regarding the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip. According to their latest update, the death toll has tragically climbed to 10,022 martyrs, while 25,408 individuals have been left injured since the start of the Israeli assault on the region.

The toll extends beyond mere casualties, with 192 healthcare workers falling victim to the Israeli occupation's ruthless campaign. In a disturbing revelation, 32 ambulance vehicles were destroyed, and 113 healthcare facilities have been intentionally targeted.



A staggering 16 hospitals and 32 health centers have been forced out of operation, further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis.

Adding to the heart-wrenching statistics, the Gaza Health Ministry has reported that a total of 2,350 individuals remain unaccounted for since the commencement of the aggression. Among the missing, a staggering 1,300 are innocent children, leaving families in anguish and communities deeply affected.

The Gaza Health Ministry's revelations serve as a stark reminder of the pressing need for international attention and immediate humanitarian action to alleviate the suffering endured by the people of Gaza.

