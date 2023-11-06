King, Mikati Discuss Dangerous Situation In Gaza, Stepping Up Int'l Efforts To Stop The War

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday met with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to discuss the dangerous developments in Gaza.



At the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty called for stepping up international efforts to stop the war on Gaza and prevent a spill over of the conflict into the region, according to a Royal Court statement.



Stressing the importance of a humanitarian truce to ensure the sustainable delivery of aid to the strip, the King urged allowing the unimpeded work of international humanitarian agencies in Gaza.

The meeting also covered the situation in Lebanon, with His Majesty reaffirming Jordan's support for Lebanon's efforts to enhance its stability.

For his part, Mikati praised Jordan's efforts, led by the King, in defending Arab causes and working towards peace and stability, the statement said.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.





