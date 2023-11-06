               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Army Chief, Spanish Counterpart Discuss Future Military Cooperation


11/6/2023 11:11:12 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and Spanish Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral General Teodoro Esteban López Calderón held talks over the future of military cooperation and the latest regional and international developments.

Huneiti said that the Jordanian-Spanish defence cooperation has been established to bolster relations between the two countries in order to face challenges and obstacles, stressing the ongoing cooperation via utilising joint expertise and potential, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Calderón stressed the "deep-rooted" relations and the importance of further developing military cooperation, praising the vital role of the Kingdom in combating terrorism and extremism and realising peace and stability in the region. The two chiefs listened to military briefings that highlighted cooperation fields.

