Ainewsbreaks 'Venhub NEXT Webinar' To Showcase The Future Of Retail

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) VenHub , a division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., today announced its upcoming event, the“VenHub NEXT Webinar ,” where it will unveil not just a new product but the future. The webinar is slated to start at 4 p.m. PST on Nov. 13, 2023, where attendees will witness a live demonstration and have an opportunity to see VenHub Smart Robots“Barb” and“Peter” prepare and deliver orders. Interested parties should visit the

webinar link

to register for the engaging event, which will provide an in-depth discussion followed by a question-and-answer session with VenHub's CEO and COO to discuss VenHub Smart Store, the Alpha version, business updates, and the NEXT milestones of VenHub.

“Today, as we stand on the verge of a new retail era, we invite you to join us on a journey,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub.“Just a few weeks ago, the world got a sneak peek at our grand opening event, and it was nothing short of magical. Attendees were not just impressed; the VenHub Smart Store spellbound them. We committed to the world a promise of a Smart Store Alpha model by 2024. But here we are, ahead of schedule, because, at VenHub, we don't wait for the future; we create it. This unstoppable spirit, this pursuit of the extraordinary, is woven into our DNA. Today is just the beginning for VenHub's Smart Store, and words cannot capture the depth of our excitement for what's on the horizon.”

To view the full press release, visit



About VenHub

VenHub, a proud division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., is a groundbreaking retail solution that blends cutting-edge technology with unparalleled convenience. Designed as an efficient Smart Store, VenHub offers 24/7 automated shopping experiences, reshaping traditional retail dynamics for the modern era. For more information, visit the company's websites at

VenHub .

