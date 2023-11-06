420 With CNW - Massachusetts Marijuana Firms Challenge Federal Ban On Cannabis

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Last week, an alliance of marijuana companies in the state of Massachusetts

filed a lawsuit

that challenges the federal prohibition of cannabis as it applies to individual states. Currently, marijuana remains classified as a

Schedule I substance

under the Controlled Substances Act. This is despite the fact that the medical use of marijuana is legal in 38 states, 4 U.S. territories and the federal District of Columbia. Adult-use marijuana is also

legal in 23 states , 3 U.S. territories and D.C.

The Controlled Substances Act was...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:



CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office



CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN