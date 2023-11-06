QCS Attends World Cancer Leaders' Summit 2023

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) delegation, headed by chairman Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Jabr al-Thani, participated in The World Cancer Leaders' Summit 2023 organised by the Union for International Cancer Control recently in the US.

WCLS 2023 with the theme 'Cancer Control in a Changing World', brought together 350 global leaders and key decision-makers from nearly 100 countries to discuss the current international situation that requires collective solutions for pressing global questions and challenges.

Sheikh Khalid said:“QCS's participation in the World Cancer Leaders' Summit 2023 came within the framework of its accession to membership in the Union for International Cancer Control which places more responsibilities and tasks, and its insistence on remaining an active member in this international platform.”

The World Cancer Leaders Summit 2023 was held by the American Association for Cancer Research the American Cancer Society the American Society of Clinical Oncology the American Society for Clinical Pathology, MD Anderson Cancer Centre, and Stand Up To Cancer. It is held in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, the International Agency for Research on Cancer and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

