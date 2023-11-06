HMC To Host Arab Nurses And Midwives Conference

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) will host the 3rd Arab Nurses and Midwives Conference on November 17-18 in Westin Doha. The conference will feature international and local speakers as well as cultural and fun activities from the 22 Arab nations.
This year's theme, 'Arab Nurses and Midwives: Together as the Force for Global Health and for Our Future' is aimed at acknowledging the resilience, compassion, and expertise that Arab nurses and midwives consistently demonstrate.
The one-and-a-half-day event will include poster or research presentations, panel discussions, professional development workshops, photography competition and exhibition, cultural celebrations and provide networking opportunities. Mariam al-Mutawa, acting chief nursing officer at HMC, said that November 3 is decreed by the Arab Board of Ministers of Health in recognition of the immense value and importance of nurses and midwives working in the Arab world.
