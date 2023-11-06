Rafah Border Reopens For Evacuations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Rafah crossing between the bombarded Gaza Strip and Egypt reopened Monday to allow the evacuation of foreigners, dual nationals and wounded Palestinians, the Hamas government and an Egyptian official said.

The terminal was opened for three days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week to allow dozens of wounded Palestinians and hundreds of foreign passport holders to cross before closing Saturday and Sunday amid a dispute over the passage of ambulances.

Sources within the Hamas government said the crossing reopened after an agreement with Israel -- secured with Egyptian mediation -- to allow the evacuation of 30 wounded people.

Six ambulances arrived at the Egyptian side of the crossing Monday carrying wounded Palestinians to be transported to hospitals, a border official said.

After evacuations resumed Monday about 80 dual nationals and 17 medical evacuees had left through Rafah by early evening, with 48 aid trucks crossing in the other direction, according to the Egyptian security sources.

Egypt had been seeking guarantees for the safety of ambulances used for evacuations, including escorts from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), they said.

"Any effort to get convoys of ambulances carrying wounded to Rafah crossing must be accompanied by ICRC and UN vehicles to protect them and so they don't get bombed as happened with the last convoy," said the Hamas-run government media office.

The ambulances were followed by the week's first group of dual nationals, the Egyptian official added.

The White House on Sunday announced more than 300 Americans, US residents and their families had been evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

Around 100 British nationals were also able to exit the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing, the UK government said.

Egypt has said it would help evacuate around 7,000 foreigners through the crossing.

The two-day closure of Rafah came after deadly Israeli strikes hit ambulances headed for the border, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Hamas-run health ministry.

Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said Cairo was "shocked that the ambulances were targeted while carrying wounded children... and women".

