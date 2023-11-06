Qatar Condemns Israeli Allegation Of Tunnels Under Sheikh Hamad Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza ambassador Mohamed al-Emadi has expressed Qatar's strong denunciation of the Israeli occupation army spokesman's allegations about the existence of tunnels beneath Sheikh Hamad Hospital for Prosthetics in Gaza without concrete evidence or an independent investigation, considering it to be an blatant attempt to justify the occupation's targeting of civilian facilities, including hospitals, schools, gatherings of population, and shelters of displaced people.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency, he said Sheikh Hamad Hospital in Gaza was established transparently in accordance with the highest international standards under the supervision of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, with Israeli approval, for medical purposes, with thousands of people in Gaza benefiting, and stressed that such allegations should not be made randomly. He demanded that the Israeli allegations should not be taken at face value without an independent investigation into its circumstances, warning, at the same time, against using it as an excuse to target civilian facilities.

He also warned that targeting Sheikh Hamad Hospital means depriving thousands of patients of its services, which will be added to the series of war crimes committed by the occupation against civilians and their service facilities, especially the atrocities which has recently affected several hospitals and ambulance convoys.

He explained that Sheikh Hamad Hospital, which was established with funding by Qatar Fund For Development, under the supervision of the Committee, provides therapy services in the departments of prosthetics, motor and verbal rehabilitation, occupational theory, nursing, speech and swallowing, audiology and paediatrics. He said the Hospital is one of the most important medical facilities in Gaza, which provides essential services for a wide segment of civilians.

HE al-Emadi demanded the international community to line up firmly to condemn targeting of health services in Gaza and to compel Israel to comply with international laws, warning of the danger of giving the occupation a carte blanche to indiscriminately bombard the people and infrastructure of Gaza.

