Inogen Alliance Publishes 2022 ESG Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) SAINT PAUL, Minn., November 6, 2023 /3BL/ - Inogen Alliance is pleased to announce the publication of our 2022 ESG Report . The commitment areas outlined in our ESG policy concentrate on the improvement of our processes and target where we can make the biggest impacts internally. Our priority is to work collaboratively on our direct impacts as an Alliance while influencing our nearly 80 independent Associate companies and providing ESG expertise to our multinational clients. The report outlines areas of influence and impacts within Planet, People and Governance; including our carbon footprint, sustainable travel guidance, commitment to Health & Safety, and cross-cultural understanding.

“Now more than ever, as we are faced with the complex challenges of climate change and the imperative of reaching net zero, we recognize that the collective knowledge across our global teams brings innovation, energy, and commitment to the environment, health and safety and sustainability challenges we face. Within the 2022 calendar year, we launched several deliberate initiatives to leverage the unique insights and expertise from across our global teams,” said Angelique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance.

We measure our ESG performance through our impact on:



Inogen Alliance operations (primarily meetings and travel)

The activities of our independent Associates representing nearly 80 firms with more than 200 global offices Our influence on our client partners to advance their company EHS&S practices

2022 was year of growth for the Alliance with welcoming five new Associate companies to expand our geographic coverage and expertise (Anew Global Consulting, China; Ayrton Group, Ireland; Charles & Barker, Kenya; IA Partners, South Korea; and Tonkin + Taylor, New Zealand). It was also a year of re-focusing and alignment with our carbon inventory to GHG protocol. The Alliance plans to do a full materiality assessment in 2024 to further our progress and understanding of ESG topics across the Alliance.

“The challenges the world faces today are vast, and we have a unique and distinctive role in tackling those challenges with focus and purpose. I am confident that the Inogen Alliance President, Leadership Team, and Board of Directors will guide our Alliance with wisdom and foresight as we continue in the next steps of our ESG journey,” said Peylina Chu, Chair of the Board of Inogen Alliance and Senior Vice President, Antea Group USA.

