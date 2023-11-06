Bath & Body Works Delays Store Openings On Election Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) COLUMBUS, Ohio, November 6, 2023 /3BL/ - All U.S. Bath & Body Works stores will open at noon this Election Day, Nov. 7 to give every associate the opportunity to vote. The retailer is once again supporting the nonpartisan effort called Time To Vote which aims to reduce barriers and increase voter participation. One of the most common reasons people give for not voting is that they're too busy with the demands of work and life.

“Voting is at the heart of our democracy,” says Deon Riley, Chief Human Resources Officer.“Regardless of where they work within the company, we want our associates to have the flexibility to vote and know that their voices matter.”

Bath & Body Works is supporting the effort by encouraging all associates to make a plan for voting and learn about the issues, and by providing associates with time to vote. All U.S. Bath & Body Works stores will delay opening by two hours on Nov. 7.

The company has over 1,600 retail locations with more than 80,000 associates nationwide. Schedules for Ohio-based home office and distribution center associates also support associates' civic responsibility to vote.

For more information about Time To Vote and for a list of all participants, visit maketimetovote .