India's Online Gaming Industry Gains With Increased User Spending

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "After years of stagnation, e-sports and video game firms in India have begun generating in-game and advertisement revenues, thanks to India-specific in-game items, a stronger competitive gaming scene, and widespread use of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a convenient last-mile payment method.

