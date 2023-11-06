Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Toxic Haze Blankets Delhi, NCR For 8Th Day In A Row

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Delhi's air quality continues to remain 'severe' prompting the government to re-introduce the flagship odd-even scheme after Diwali from November 13 to 20 due to expectations of further deterioration in air quality. On Monday, November 6, air pollution levels were seven to eight times above the safe standards which is likely to deteriorate further post-Diwali. Stay tuned at LiveMint for Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates:
