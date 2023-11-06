Anupamaa: PM Modi Promotes 'Vocal For Local' By Sharing Rupali Ganguly And Gaurav Khanna's Video (Watch)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent advertisement, "Anupamaa" stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna endorse small businesses in India. In that ad, they encouraged people to purchase local while playing their characters Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia. None other than our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, shared the advertisement.

Social media users and fans also reacted to the ad and praised the Prime Minister for roping the TV stars to encourage local products. One user commented, "Modiji ko b pta hai iss desh ki aurteyein sirf anupama ki sunti hai (Modiji knows that women of the nation listen to Anupamaa) great initiative (sic)" Another wrote, "Modiji bhi anupma dekhte hai (Modiji also watches 'Anupamaa')(sic)"

Also Read:

Alia Bhatt wishes 'baby tiger' Raha on her first birthday; drops picture

About Rupali Ganguly and Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, who comes from a family in the film industry, had previously talked about how she decided to leave the industry because of things like the casting couch.

She had said,“Predominantly, the casting couch existed in the industry at that point of time. It did. Maybe some people did not come across it but people like me, we did come across it and we decided not to make that choice.”

Also Read:

Spotted: Esha Deol to Sonam Kapoor; celebrities shine in the fashion scene

She also talked about the prejudice she had experienced from TV and movie performers. Ganguly said that at first many thought she was a "failure" for preferring television over cinema. But today, she's proud of the choice she made, crediting her success to her part in the hit Star Plus series "Anupamaa."