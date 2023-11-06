Mizoram Election 2023: Voting Underway In 40 Assembly Seats

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Polling is underway in Mizoram with residents seen standing in line to cast their votes to choose their representatives for the 40 assembly seats. This election is set to be a closely watched contest among key political players, including the Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), and the Congress.

The contenders: MNF, ZPM, and Congress:

At the forefront of the political arena, the ruling Mizo National Front, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is in the fray. The MNF is a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and maintains an alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. Alongside the MNF, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress are set to challenge for the state's leadership.

Voters and polling stations:

The Chief Electoral Officer's office in Mizoram has reported that 8,52,088 voters, comprising 4,13,064 male and 4,39,028 female voters, will cast their votes in 1276 polling stations today. Among these, 50,611 electors fall in the 18-19 age group and are poised to vote for the first time, while there are 8,490 senior citizens aged above 80 years.

Critical polling stations identified:

Recognizing the significance of a smooth and secure electoral process, the Election Commission has earmarked 30 polling stations across the state as critical polling stations.

Counting and previous assembly election results:

After the voting process concludes, the counting of votes will take place on December 3. In the previous Mizoram assembly elections in 2018, the Mizo National Front secured victory by winning 26 out of the 40 seats, with a vote share of 37.8%. The Congress claimed five seats, and the BJP managed to secure a single seat in the state assembly.