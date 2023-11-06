Kerala News LIVE: Youth Stabbed To Death In Thrissur; 2 Others Injured

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:22 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan extends bday wishes to Kamal Haasan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wishes birtdhay to Kamal Haasan by stating "

Happy birthday dear

@ikamalhaasan . As an accomplished artist par excellence and as an astute social and political activist, you have carved out a significant space in the hearts of the people. Wish you many more happy and healthy years ahead in all spheres of your endeavour.





9.00 AM: Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; Yellow alert in 3 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there is a possibility of isolated heavy rains in the state today. The IMD stated that the cyclonic circulation is likely to strengthen as a low pressure over the central-eastern Arabian Sea on November 8. A yellow alert has been announced in three districts including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Ernakulam today.

8:43 AM: Man held for throwing stones at Swift bus in Palakkad Expressway

A passenger smashed the window of a Swift bus by pelting stones on the Palakkad expressway. Vijayakumar, a native of Tamil Nadu, smashed the window of a Swift bus on the Wayanad-Pashani route by pelting stones. He created a stir inside the bus and after getting out, he threw stones at the bus. He was taken into police custody

8:38 AM: Woman hacked to death by husband in Palakkad

A woman was hacked to death by her husband in Nallepilly, Palakkad, today. The deceased has been identified as Urmila (32). Both of them lived separately after the fight.



8:30 AM: High Court to hear plea against ban on fireworks at worship places

The High Court will consider the appeal filed by the state government against the single bench judgment of the High Court banning fireworks today. The government has filed an appeal seeking the cancellation of the interim order. The government has stated in the petition that the single bench examined matters beyond the subject of consideration.

8.16 AM:

Youth stabbed to death in Thrissur; 2 others injured

During a robbery attempt, a youth was stabbed to death on Monday (Nov 6) night in Diwanjimoola, Thrissur. The deceased Sreerag (26), ia an Olarikkara resident. His two brothers also suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.