Putin To Run For President In 2024 - Reuters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has decided to participate in Russia's presidential election scheduled for March 2024.

That's according to Reuters , which cites six sources, Ukrinform reports.

The sources said that news of Putin's decision had trickled down and that advisers were now preparing for the campaign and a Putin election.

"The decision has been made - he will run," said one of the sources.

A foreign diplomatic source said Putin made the decision recently and that the announcement would come soon.

Putin turned 71 on October 7.

Putin, who was handed the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999, has already served as president for longer than any other Russian ruler since Josef Stalin, beating even Leonid Brezhnev's 18-year tenure.

If re-elected, Putin will stay in power until 2030.

The presidential election in Russia is due to be held on March 17, 2024.

Photo: EPA