Iranian President, Indian PM Call For End To Deadly Israeli Attacks In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Nov 7 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi and Indian PM, Narendra Modi, yesterday, called for putting an immediate end to the deadly Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

They made the appeal in a phone conversation, when discussing the latest developments in the enclave, according to a statement published on the website of the Iranian president's office.

Raisi also called for stopping the killing of civilians in Gaza, saying, it had enraged the world's“free peoples” and could have transregional consequences.

The president vowed support for collective effort, to achieve an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, lift the siege and allow more humanitarian aid into it.

He also deplored the West's“hypocritical” approach of portraying an“incorrect picture” of the developments in Gaza, to gain public approval for“forced displacement of the Palestinian nation, on the pretext of fighting terrorism.”

Raisi denounced the United States as“Israel's main accomplice” due to“its all-out financial, arms and intelligence support for Israel, and opposition to proposed resolutions in the UN Security Council that called for an end to the conflict.”

For his part, Modi expressed concern over the unfavourable situation in Gaza, condemning“Israel's killing of civilians in the enclave,” calling for diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the conflict and prevent its expansion to the rest of the region.

The month-long Israel-Hamas conflict has so far led to the deaths of over 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children.– NNN-IRNA

