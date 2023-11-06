(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) SILICON VALLEY, CA / November 3rd, 2023 – Don Delvy, a trailblazer whose name has become synonymous with shaping modern cloud computing, today stands triumphant in the realm of sustainable AI with his acclaimed SMARTPLATFORM. This victory represents a holistic dedication to environmental stewardship, principled data handling, and pioneering AI advancements.

Don Delvy, whose insights have been pivotal in sculpting the cloud computing landscape, spearheads the movement for responsible technology. Amidst the surge of AI transitioning to public clouds, his winning strategy sets a benchmark in the industry, offering a blueprint for privacy-centric, eco-friendly AI frameworks.

Delvy's ethos has been resolute: a commitment to unraveled scale, prioritizing user privacy and ownership above all. In stark contrast to the public cloud's notorious data privacy challenges, Delvy's SMARTPLATFORM emerges as a leader of sustainable, ethical computing-ensuring users' data is harnessed with their express consent and for their explicit benefit.

Don Delvy articulates this commitment with conviction,“It's not just about who controls the data, but how it's controlled. We're pioneering a shift to give power back to the individual, aligning with the industry's pulse while keeping the user in the driver's seat.”

Environmental consciousness is woven into the very fabric of Delvy's mission. By leveraging cloud efficiency, Delvy has determined how to minimize its ecological footprint, embodying its core sustainable and ethical ideology.

The SMARTPLATFORM-heralded as the future 'smartphone' of cloud computing-demonstrates Delvy's avant-garde philosophy. Sculpting the monolithic cloud into tailored“smart platforms,” not only elevates industry-specific functionalities but also pioneers the clean data revolution. With the latest iteration catering to the beauty sector, SMARTPLATFORM innovation now amplifies over 20 industries, heralding a new age of cross-sectoral cloud intelligence.

About Don Delvy

Cloud and AI authority Don Delvy has quietly been behind some of the biggest technology inventions for Cloud Computing. This includes his ownership of Del Vecchio, Del Vecchio Cloud, Del Vecchio Space, and Del Vecchio Foods; Cloud Computing, SMARTPLATFORM (Generative Cloud), Clean Data, Defense-Based Smartsatellite (DBS2)“Deus Botrus” – Inventor.

