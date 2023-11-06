Oil Ministry Discusses Development Plans With Totalenergies

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

In a meeting of the Joint Management Committee, Iraq's Oil Ministry discussed the development plan for fields and projects contracted with the French company TotalEnergies .

The Deputy Minister for Extraction Affairs affirmed the ministry's commitment to implementing strategic projects with TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy .

According to a statement from the Ministry, the four significant projects under the contract aim to support the national economy through field and oil reservoir development, gas utilization, water supply for local needs, and a groundbreaking 1,000-megawatt solar energy project, a first for Iraq.

It adds that the contracting company has received the work for project execution, including the development of the Artawi field to increase its production capacity to 210,000 barrels. Additionally, the gas treatment project in six oil fields (Ratawi [Artawi] , Majnoon , West Qurna 2 , Siba , Luhais [Lahais] , and Tuba [Subba] ) and the seawater project, which will provide substantial quantities of water for industrial and agricultural projects, were discussed. The transition to alternative energy is also part of the plan.

These projects will open doors for the Iraqi private sector to participate and create significant employment opportunities in the region. The Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at TotalEnergies, Julien Pouget, expressed the company's pride in the contract and appreciated the continuous support from the Oil Ministry to facilitate the projects included in the agreement. These projects, including Artawi field development, gas emissions reduction, utilization of associated gas in oil fields, seawater supply, and the 1,000-megawatt solar energy production, are expected to have a positive impact on Iraq's oil and gas industry.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

