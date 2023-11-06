(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Oil Pipeline Company has successfully completed a project to extend a dry gas pipeline (16 inches in diameter) that supplies the Kirkuk Gas Power Station from the Khor Mor fields. The pipeline, with a length of 1,050 meters, was constructed in two phases and is expected to transport an additional 100 million cubic feet of gas per day, boosting electricity production.

Ali Abdul Kareem Al-Mousawi, the General Director of the Oil Pipeline Company, emphasized the company's commitment to implementing the directives of the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and the Minister of Oil to support projects related to the supply and transportation of oil products, benefiting electricity generation facilities in all provinces.

The new pipeline branches off from the main pipeline (Jamboor Station - North Gas Company ) to provide gas to the Kirkuk Gas Power Station (Tazah Station). The project involved connecting the pipeline, installing three 16-inch valves, constructing a bridge on the main road (Kirkuk - Baghdad) spanning 60 meters, and other sub-bridges. Additionally, engineering inspections and thickness measurements of the new pipeline's path were carried out. Al-Mousawi commended the efforts of the national workforce in accomplishing vital projects.

The pipeline's implementation was coordinated with the Directorate of Electricity in Kirkuk, the North Gas Company, North Oil Company , the Directorate of Traffic, Roads, Bridges, and Communications to ensure the successful execution of the project.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

The post Gas Pipeline to Kirkuk Power Station Completed first appeared on Iraq Business News .