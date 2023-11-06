UNIFIL Condemns Killing Of Civilians, Warns Of Escalation On Lebanon's Southern Border

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 7 (NNN-NNA) – The potential for escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border is clear and must be stopped, said the spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Andrea Tenenti, yesterday, slamming the killings of four civilians in southern Lebanon.

“We heard tragic reports about the killings of four civilians, including three girls and a woman, in the vicinity of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon,” Tenenti said in a statement.

Tenenti reiterated that, attacks against civilians constitute a violation of international law and are considered“war crimes,” calling for a cease-fire in southern Lebanon to“stop harming more innocent people.”

On Sunday, an Israeli drone attack, hit a vehicle in the southern Lebanese village of Aitaroun, killing three children and their grandmother, while injuring their mother.

Confrontations on the Lebanese-Israeli border continued yesterday, with Israeli forces attacking the outskirts of Naqoura and targetting Jabal Blat and the outskirts of the southern town of Marwahin with artillery shells, killing two Hezbollah fighters.

It raised the number of casualties among members of the Shiite military group to 66, it added.

For its part, Hezbollah announced that, its fighters targetted Israeli sites in al-Malikiyah and Jal al-Deir, with missiles, and attacked the technical equipment at Israel's al-Rahib military site.

On the same day, some 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel, triggering Israeli artillery fire in response, Israel's military said in a statement. Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, saying 16 rockets were launched.– NNN-NNA

