Full Restoration Of Mariupol Will Take 20 Years - Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It will take 20 years to fully restore Mariupol city, according to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

The Mariupol City Council posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As to the Mariupol Reborn plan, it consists of two parts. The Rapid Action Plan envisages 2 years and 154 projects. As to the full revival of the city to the pre-war population, it will take 20 years. We have appealed to our European partners to help us determine clear deadlines and costs," Boychenko said.

The Mariupol mayor noted that full restoration includes not only reconstruction and eliminating the consequences of occupation, but also the construction of a new, modern city with a new economic model.

According to Boychenko, now more and more international partners are ready to help in the reconstruction of Mariupol after de-occupation.

As reported by Ukrinform, the mayor of Le Havre and the mayor of Mariupol agreed on the participation of the French city in the post-war reconstruction of Mariupol.