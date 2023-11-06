Ukraine Exports Over 9.8M T Of Grains, Pulses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the 2023/2024 marketing year (MY) (from July 1 to November 6, 2023), Ukraine exported 9.8 million tonnes of grains and legumes.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported this.

In the current MY, as of November 6, Ukraine has already exported 4.9 million tonnes of wheat, 698,000 tonnes of barley, 900 tonnes of rye, and 4.1 million tonnes of corn.

For comparison, from July 1 to November 7, 2022/2023, Ukraine exported 14.3 million tonnes of grains and pulses, including 5.4 million tonnes of wheat, 1.2 million tonnes of barley, 6,300 tonnes of rye, and 7.7 million tonnes of corn.

In five days of November 2023, Ukraine exported 550,000 tonnes of grains and pulses (1.1 million tonnes in the first week of November last year), including 237,000 tonnes of wheat (388,000 tonnes in November last year), 16,000 tonnes of barley (67,000 tonnes in the first week of November 2022), and 295,000 tonnes of corn (606,000 tonnes in the first week of November 2022). In November this year and in the first week of November last year, Ukraine did not export rye.

In 2023/2024 MY, Ukraine exported 43,900 tonnes of flour (from July 1 to November 7, 2022/2023 MY, 41,300 tonnes were exported).

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine exported almost 49 million tonnes of grains and legumes in 2022/2023 MY (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).