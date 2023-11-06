King Meets Belgium Monarch

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Brussles, Nov. 6 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, met with King Philippe of the Belgians in Brussels.The meeting covered the historical and friendly relations between the two countries as well as cooperation in various fields.The current developments in Gaza and regional and international efforts to prevent a deterioration of the humanitarian situation there were also discussed.In addition, the meeting covered the two countries' keenness to work on achieving just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.