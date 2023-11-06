Ukraine Should Remain Priority In Lithuania's Foreign Policy - Nauseda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has that while the international community's attention is drawn to new global conflicts, Lithuania's diplomatic efforts should be aimed at mobilizing international support for Ukraine.

He said this after a meeting with Lithuanian diplomats, Ukrinform reports, citing LRT .

"Ukraine has had and will have existential significance for us. And all the efforts of the diplomatic agency should be focused on this priority," Nauseda said.

He said that Lithuania should continue to mobilize comprehensive international support for Ukraine, raise the issue of Russia's responsibility for aggression and war crimes and contribute to keeping Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic perspective on the international agenda.

Photo: LRT