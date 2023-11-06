State Transport Service's Sappers Clear Over 1,500 Ha In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Between October 30, 2023 and November 5, 2023, the State Transport Special Service, which is part of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, revealed and defused 3,195 explosive items.

The relevant statement was made by the State Transport Special Service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past week, special units have inspected and carried out demining works within 1,537.61 hectares.

The State Transport Special Service's professionals have revealed and defused 81,151 dangerous objects since the Russian invasion started. Demining operations were carried out within 34,837.01 hectares.

In particular, the State Transport Special Service cleared from explosives 700.1 kilometers of motor roads, 2,240.4 kilometers of railroad tracks, 319.9 kilometers of power grids, and 35 kilometers of gas pipelines.

A reminder that, during October 2023, the explosives expert units of government agencies inspected more than 22,000 hectares of farmlands in cooperation with non-governmental operators.