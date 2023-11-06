Urgent: Death Toll Of Palestinians In Gaza Surpasses 10,000

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 7 (NNN-WAFA) – The total number of Palestinian deaths in Gaza has surpassed 10,000, since the latest round of Hamas-Israel conflict started on Oct 7, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

