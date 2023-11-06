Bahrain Crown Prince, US Vice Pres. Tackles Unrest In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Bahrain Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa tackled on Monday with US Vice President Kamala Harris developments and the importance of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

According to Bahrain news Agency (BNA), the discussion took place during a telephone call took place between the two.

During the telephone call, regional and international issues were also discussed.

Bahraini Crown Prince stressed the importance of a ceasefire for a humanitarian truce, the protection of innocent civilians' lives, the release of hostages and detainees, and the necessity of opening urgent, unhindered humanitarian corridors to deliver aid and assistance into the Gaza Strip.

Prince Salman underscored the Kingdom of Bahrain's irrevocable rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza from their land.

Prince Salman bin Hamad underlined the importance of reinforcing unified efforts to prevent the escalation of the situation and to halt violence that threatens regional security and stability.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister added that adherence to a just and comprehensive peace is the only option to protect and realize the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The strength of the strategic Bahrain-US partnership was also reviewed, and the importance of furthering relations to achieve joint aspirations and goals was emphasized. (end)

