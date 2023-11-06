How Does US Rank Crises In Taiwan, Israel, Ukraine?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A foreign reporter (back when the expression meant something) once gave me some good advice:“Look where everyone else isn't looking.” A Japanese general offered similarly good advice:“Look at the whole map.” These are worth remembering when watching current events and trouble in the

Middle East .



Today's focus is on the Israel –Hamas war, which may easily expand. Ukraine is no longer the center of attention but it hasn't gone away. These two fights are plenty for even the United States, a superpower, to handle – even if it's not directly involved in the fighting, yet.

But trouble can easily brew up elsewhere on short notice – with the

Indo-Pacific

being the prime candidate.

Not surprisingly, China pays attention to the whole map – looking to maximize its interests. With the Americans tied up in the Middle East and Ukraine, Beijing perhaps sees an opportunity in its immediate neighborhood – with Taiwan ,in particular.

The

US military

has not forgotten about the Indo-Pacific and it is on-scene. But it can only handle so many wars at one time.



In fact, it probably

hasn't been able to fight two major wars at the same time (as is officially required) for a few decades now.

Ukraine was already enough of a distraction and drain on resources. Now add in an Israel–Hamas fight that might expand to include Hezbollah and Iran. This drains off finite US military resources and attention – both of which are already dangerously overstretched.

There's been plenty of talk about beefing up military forces in the Asia-Pacific since 2011 when the Obama administration announced the“Asia Pivot.” But this has never quite happened – or at least not on the scale imagined or needed.

Indeed, there's something about Europe, the Middle East or just about anywhere that isn't the Indo-Pacific that attracts – and distracts American policymakers and the US military.

So now that the Middle East has heated up again (on top of Ukraine) it will be much harder to bolster US forces in the Asia-Pacific. And if US forces get directly involved in the Middle East fighting, the Indo-Pacific theater will get even shorter shrift when it comes to hardware and manpower – and even brainpower.