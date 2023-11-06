NSK Selected For Large-Scale Offshore Wind Turbine Research Project

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

NSK is announcing its selection as part of a major research project funded by the

Japanese Government's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). The project will pursue research that enables the rapid largescale deployment of floating offshore wind turbines in Japan.

The ambition of the project is to research and develop technology that evaluates the wake

effect phenomenon in floating wind turbines. Aside from NSK, key project members include

Kyushu University (Multiscale Offshore Wind Research Division), Toshiba Energy Systems

Corporation and Hitachi Zosen Corporation. Professor Takanori Uchida of Kyushu

University will lead the project.

The government of Japan has set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, with

offshore floating wind turbines expected to provide a notable contribution. However, there

are specific challenges to overcome, including a phenomenon known as the wake effect,

which occurs downwind of turbines during blade rotation. In large-scale offshore wind farms

comprising of numerous turbines, wake effect causes negative outcomes such as greater

turbulence. In addition, there is a reduction in electricity generation on the downwind side

and an increase in the load acting on the turbines.

To deliver large-scale offshore wind farms in Japan as quickly and appropriately as

possible, among the most vital tasks is developing technology to help understand and

precisely predict the wake effect. It is also of paramount importance to establish innovative

and optimal design methods for Japan's geographical context.

Taking place in a large wind tunnel facility at Kyushu University, researchers have several

objectives, including: to comprehend the wake effect unique to floating wind turbines and

their mutual interference phenomena; to develop technology for their prediction and

evaluation; and to set out the future pathway for technology development with an eye

toward industry-academia collaboration. The wake effect in floating wind turbines is mostly

unstudied, so the project team expects the research to solve technical issues for large

floating offshore wind farms and make a significant contribution to enabling their

introduction at scale.

As part of the project's research, NSK aims to enhance the reliability of bearings for wind

turbines by understanding the attributes of load changes acting on turbines as a result of

the wake effect, thereby supporting more widespread adoption of wind power generation.

The NSK Group is actively promoting ESG management and will pursue opportunities for

business growth and contribute to a sustainable society by leveraging technological

capabilities that contribute to global environmental conservation.

