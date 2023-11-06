21 Challengers Take On The Yorkshire Three Peaks For Premature Babies

(MENAFN- Pressat) A team of 21 passionate supporters recently took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to support special care babies. They completed the 26-mile hike, featuring 5,000 feet of vertical ascent and three peaks: Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough, and Whernside, all in just 11 hours. Their dedication paid off, as they raised an impressive £6,800 for the charity, New Life Special Care Babies. This generous donation will go towards purchasing essential equipment for neonatal units across the UK, benefitting more tiny babies born too soon.

Leading the team was Geordie, originally from Newcastle. 'I led a team in the National Three Peaks in July' said Geordie. 'I experienced hyperthermia twice during that challenge. I would not take on that challenge again but The Yorkshire Three Peaks was brilliant. We set off in the darkness at 0630 and returned at 1730 in the darkness. The best way I can describe the weekend was of 21 strangers, meeting up, completing an 11-hour walk, and celebrating together in the wonderful Station Inn at Ribblehead Viaduct where the hospitality was second to none.'

The team could not have completed the challenge without the tremendous support from another New Life supporter who drove the support vehicle and made sure everyone had hot snacks and dry clothes along the way.

New Life CEO and Founder, Trevor Goodall said 'I am blown away by the amount of money raised by the team and their supporters. Thank you to everyone who donated via our Justgiving link. This is a serious amount of money which will help us buy one more incubator, criticool machine or ventilator for a neonatal unit. With over 100,000 babies born prematurely in the UK each year, neonatal units across the UK need as much help as they can and providing lifesaving equipment will mean more of these tiny babies are given the best possible start in life. With World Prematurity Day on the horizon, this reminds all of us of the importance of up-to-date equipment in every neonatal unit so that these tiny babies have a better chance of thriving not just surviving.'

New Life raises funds for lifesaving equipment, often not available to hospitals via the NHS. The charity has currently raised £1 and is on a mission to get to £2m and to bring an Ambassador on board to help them get to the next stage of growth.