AKHTER: The Eternal Canvas Premiered At Kashmir University

With a run-time of twenty minutes, the tribute film pays homage to the valley's ace fine art professionals, layout designers and graphic artists. The film revolves around the late artist's personal and professional life.



Manzoor Ahmad Dar, producer of the film said that the film sheds light on the personal and professional works of Akhter Rasool.

This is only the beginning; in the future, we want to learn more about his life. The film is the culmination of our combined efforts and testament to Akhtar's hard work which turned out to be a good short film in my opinion, said Manzoor.