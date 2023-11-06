AKHTER: The Eternal Canvas Premiered At Kashmir University

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a bid to pay homage to valley's ace graphic artist Akhter Rasool, a short film was premiered at Media House Auditorium of Kashmir University on Monday. The event was attended by faculty members, students and the admirers of the late graphic artist.
With a run-time of twenty minutes, the tribute film pays homage to the valley's ace fine art professionals, layout designers and graphic artists. The film revolves around the late artist's personal and professional life.
ADVERTISEMENT
Manzoor Ahmad Dar, producer of the film said that the film sheds light on the personal and professional works of Akhter Rasool.
This is only the beginning; in the future, we want to learn more about his life. The film is the culmination of our combined efforts and testament to Akhtar's hard work which turned out to be a good short film in my opinion, said Manzoor.
Producer Education Multimedia Education Research Centre, and a colleague of Akhter Rasool, Ajaz
Haque said the screening was held in commemoration of his very dear colleague. Read Also Video: J&K Artists Protest Over Unpaid Wages At G-20 Summit Artists Find Hope At Kashmir's Lone Private Art Gallery
“It is nice to document the memories of our loved ones and especially those who have contributed a lot to their field” Ajaz said.
“He will always be remembered for the talent he had and for the kind of relationships he cultivated.” Ajaz added.
Host for the film screening session and former colleague of Akhter, Dr Raashid Maqbool Assistant Professor MERC, said apart from being a graphic artist, he was a prominent print layout designer.
“In present day Kashmir, it is hard to find a graphic designer as competent as Akhter Rasool.
He modernized the layout design newspaper print industry and created a human resource for the Kashmiri community. The screening of the film will act as a way to present and preserve his work.” Raashid said.
“We hope the coming generations will make most of his works” Raashid added.
Pertinently, Akhter was one of Kashmir's most-hailed designers - the pioneer of many art projects in Srinagar. He died of a cardiac arrest at his home in Baba Pora area of Habba Kadal in October 2021.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06112023000215011059ID1107381425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.