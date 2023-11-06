J & K Likely To Host Miss-World Pageant: Secy Tourism

The Tourism Secretary also said that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed greater influx of tourists than its population, following the successful G20 meeting held in Srinagar in May this year.

Given the number of tourists to J&K UT has reached an all-time high; Shah hoped that J&K will probably surpass the 2 crore mark before the end of the year.

“J&K is prepared to host a number of significant international events in the near future, including global competitions like the Miss-World Pageant. Kashmir has everything a beautiful and an economically vibrant place could have. We have resources, infrastructure, wherewithal, grandiosity and what not. No other place on earth is as beautiful and stunning as Kashmir is,” Secretary Tourism told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

It may be in place to mention that Srinagar played host to the Miss-World pre-event, which brought together a number of beauty queens, including Miss-World Karolina Bielawska and Miss-World India Sini Shetty.

Miss-World pre-event was the first significant international event of its kind to be staged in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speculations were rife regarding the possibility of a Miss World-2023 Pageant being staged in Kashmir later this year, following successful G20 meeting.

The Miss-World pageant is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the world being held annually, featuring contestants from over 100 countries.

“The captivating beauty of J&K has been attracting more visitors, and this trend is expected to rise as the number of international visitors rises dramatically,” Shahsaid.

The Tourism Secretary also said that J&K recorded 1.88 crore tourists last year which he claimed stood crossed during the first 10 months of the current year.

“While the customary figures stayed at 1.88 crore last year, we had some extraordinary statistics this year. I am glad to announce that J&K surpassed the 1.88 crore figure during the first ten months of the current year and I am confident that the trend will continue in the future as well,” he added.

