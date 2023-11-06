3-Day Wet Spell Likely From Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The weatherman here on Monday asked the farmers to suspend their farm operations, predicting light rains and snowfall on November 09.
According to the details shared by the Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhat Ahmad, the weather would remain mainly dry from November 07-November 15.
However, he said that there is a possibility of light rains over plains and light snow over the higher reaches including Razdan Pass, Sadhna Top, Sinthan Top, Zojila and Mughal Road on November 09, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
On November 07, the weather would remain mainly dry while on November 08, there is a possibility of fairly to generally cloudy weather conditions with forecast of light rain over plains and light snow over few higher reaches.
He added that on November 10, the weather is expected to remain fairly to generally cloudy while the light rains and snow is also expected at isolated places in the morning hours. Read Also Kashmir Highlands Receive Snow, Rainfall In Plains Kashmir Valley Gripped by Winter Chill
As per the detailed forecast shared by Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, the weather conditions are expected to remain mainly dry during November 11-November 15.
He added that the minimum temperature will plummet during the period.
The MeT also issued an advisory, asking the farmers to suspend the farm operation during the period especially on November 09.
It further reads that the temporary disruption of surface transportation over the higher reaches due to slippery conditions is also expected and advised the people to plan their travel accordingly.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06112023000215011059ID1107381422
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.