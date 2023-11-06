3-Day Wet Spell Likely From Tomorrow

According to the details shared by the Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhat Ahmad, the weather would remain mainly dry from November 07-November 15.

However, he said that there is a possibility of light rains over plains and light snow over the higher reaches including Razdan Pass, Sadhna Top, Sinthan Top, Zojila and Mughal Road on November 09, 2023.

On November 07, the weather would remain mainly dry while on November 08, there is a possibility of fairly to generally cloudy weather conditions with forecast of light rain over plains and light snow over few higher reaches.

He added that on November 10, the weather is expected to remain fairly to generally cloudy while the light rains and snow is also expected at isolated places in the morning hours.

As per the detailed forecast shared by Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, the weather conditions are expected to remain mainly dry during November 11-November 15.

He added that the minimum temperature will plummet during the period.

The MeT also issued an advisory, asking the farmers to suspend the farm operation during the period especially on November 09.

It further reads that the temporary disruption of surface transportation over the higher reaches due to slippery conditions is also expected and advised the people to plan their travel accordingly.

