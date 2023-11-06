Stocks In Play

11/6/2023 - 11:52 AM EST - Dye & Durham Limited : Today announced the November 3, 2023 commencement of its substantial issuer bid, previously announced October 20, 2023, under which the Company will offer to repurchase for cancellation up to $95,000,000 of its issued and outstanding 3.75% senior unsecured convertible debentures due March 1, 2026. Dye & Durham Limited shares T.DND are trading down $0.10 at $10.04.

