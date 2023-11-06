(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Remains in Minus Territory

Nutrien Merits Attention

















Canada's main stock index slipped after opening higher on Monday, as a selloff in materials stocks over lower gold prices weighed down on the index, while a rise in Treasury yields hurt rate-sensitive stocks.

The TSX Composite slid 24.19 points to pause for lunch hour at 19,800.66.

The Canadian dollar handed over 0.06 cents at 73.14 cents U.S.

Potash-maker Nutrien also weighed on the materials index as it fell $2.28, or 3% to the bottom of the TSX at $74.59, after brokerage JP Morgan downgraded the agriculture input company's stock to "Neutral" from "Overweight".

In the economic docket, Western University's IVEY School reported its PMI measured 53.4 in October, compared to 53.1 in September and 52.8 in October 2022.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange lost 2.42 points, or 1%, to 522.83.

All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups began Monday negative, with real-estate down 0.8%, while health-care and gold each slid 0.6%.

The three gainers proved to be consumer staples, up 0.5%, while energy eked up 0.1%, and communications cleared breakeven but 0.01%.

ON WALLSTREET

The S&P 500 rose slightly on Monday as Wall Street attempted to maintain its momentum from last week's strong rally.

The Dow Jones Industrials gained 60.4 points by noon hour EST to 34,121.72.

The much-broader index gained 5.58 points to 4,363.55.

The NASDAQ progressed 25.67 points to 13,503.95.

Nvidia shares rose more than 1%, boosted by optimism from Bank of America ahead of its earnings report. Bumble shares fell more than 7% after announcing its CEO will step down in January.

All the major averages are coming off their best weeks of the year, kicking off November trading on a positive note. The Dow ended last week up by 5.1% for its biggest weekly advance since October 2022. The S&P advanced 5.9% in that time, and the NASDAQ jumped 6.6%. It was the best week since November 2022 for both indexes. A soft monthly jobs report also drove bond yields lower, giving a boost to equities.

Earnings season is winding down, with more than 400 S&P companies having already reported quarterly financial results. Investors this week await updates from Walt Disney, Wynn and MGM Resorts, Occidental Petroleum and D.R. Horton.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury swooned, raising yields to 4.65% from Friday's 4.57%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices acquired $1.32 to $81.83 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices skidded $8.60 to $1,990.60.























MENAFN06112023000212011056ID1107381407