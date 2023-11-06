China Firmly Opposes US Sanctions On Chinese Entities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- China said on Monday it firmly opposes the US Department of Treasury's sanctions imposed on certain Chinese entities with so-called Russia-related excuses, state-run China Daily reported.

"China took notice that the US Department of Treasury placed some Chinese entities on its "specially designated nationals list" for alleged involvement with Russia, which China expressed strong dissatisfaction over and resolute objection to," the Ministry of Commerce said.

Noting the US approach as typical unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, the ministry said in a release that such acts undermine the order and rules of international trade, and affect the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chain.

The US should immediately stop its unreasonable suppression towards Chinese enterprises, it said, adding that China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises. (end)

