Georgian, Slovenian Defence Ministers Sign Joint Declaration Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze and
his Slovenian colleague Marjan Šarec signed a joint declaration of
cooperation and discussed the international security environment
within a meeting hosted at the Georgian Ministry on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The joint declaration of cooperation will support the
two ministries in deepening their partnership, the Georgian state
body said.
Burchuladze thanked the Slovenian Government for its
“strong support” of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of
Georgia, as well as for the support in the country's integration
into Euro-Atlantic structures.
Burchuladze also briefed his colleague on reforms
carried out at the Defence Ministry to contribute to increasing its
compatibility with NATO.
Slovenia's“active involvement” in the implementation
of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package, joint cooperation in
military education and training were also highlighted at the
meeting.
In the symbolic part of his first-time visit to the
country, Šarec paid homage to the memory of those fallen in
conflicts for Georgia's territorial integrity at the Tbilisi
memorial.
MENAFN06112023000195011045ID1107381350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.