Georgian, Slovenian Defence Ministers Sign Joint Declaration Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze and his Slovenian colleague Marjan Šarec signed a joint declaration of cooperation and discussed the international security environment within a meeting hosted at the Georgian Ministry on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The joint declaration of cooperation will support the two ministries in deepening their partnership, the Georgian state body said.

Burchuladze thanked the Slovenian Government for its “strong support” of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia, as well as for the support in the country's integration into Euro-Atlantic structures.

Burchuladze also briefed his colleague on reforms carried out at the Defence Ministry to contribute to increasing its compatibility with NATO.

Slovenia's“active involvement” in the implementation of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package, joint cooperation in military education and training were also highlighted at the meeting.

In the symbolic part of his first-time visit to the country, Šarec paid homage to the memory of those fallen in conflicts for Georgia's territorial integrity at the Tbilisi memorial.