Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye & Iran Creating A Transport Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye agreed to form an
international multimodal corridor, the Uzbek Ministry of Transport
said, Azernews reports, citing Kun News
Agency.
The heads of transport departments of the four countries held
negotiations within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Economic Cooperation Organization, held in Tashkent on November 2.
Based on its results, a corresponding protocol was signed.
The document provides for the organization of transit cargo
transportation between the countries of the Asia-Pacific region and
the European Union through the territories of the countries
participating in the corridor. Also within its framework, measures
will be taken to improve transport connectivity.
Among other things, this means applying competitive tariff rates
and favorable conditions for rail transport. In addition, the
parties will work together to unify regulatory and technical
standards.
As the Ministry of Transport noted, the formation of alternative
international transport corridors is in accordance with the
objectives of the Uzbekistan 2030 strategy. We are talking about
further integration of Uzbekistan into transport and logistics
networks and unlocking transit potential.
MENAFN06112023000195011045ID1107381345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.