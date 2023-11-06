Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye & Iran Creating A Transport Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye agreed to form an international multimodal corridor, the Uzbek Ministry of Transport said, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The heads of transport departments of the four countries held negotiations within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization, held in Tashkent on November 2. Based on its results, a corresponding protocol was signed.

The document provides for the organization of transit cargo transportation between the countries of the Asia-Pacific region and the European Union through the territories of the countries participating in the corridor. Also within its framework, measures will be taken to improve transport connectivity. Among other things, this means applying competitive tariff rates and favorable conditions for rail transport. In addition, the parties will work together to unify regulatory and technical standards. As the Ministry of Transport noted, the formation of alternative international transport corridors is in accordance with the objectives of the Uzbekistan 2030 strategy. We are talking about further integration of Uzbekistan into transport and logistics networks and unlocking transit potential.