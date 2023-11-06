Uzbekistan Earned More Than $2.3 Billion From Textile Exports In Nine Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the Statistics Agency, Uzbekistan exported textile products worth $2.33 billion in January-September 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

This is 13.2% of the country's total exports during the reporting period.

Over the nine months, the export of ready-made textile products amounted to $967.5 million (41.4%) and yarn $945 million (40.4%).

Since the beginning of the year, 582 types of textile products have been exported to 58 countries of the world. The agency added that compared to the same period last year, the export of textile products decreased from $2.41 billion.