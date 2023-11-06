Uzbekistan Earned More Than $2.3 Billion From Textile Exports In Nine Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the Statistics Agency, Uzbekistan exported textile
products worth $2.33 billion in January-September 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
This is 13.2% of the country's total exports during the
reporting period.
Over the nine months, the export of ready-made textile products
amounted to $967.5 million (41.4%) and yarn $945 million
(40.4%).
Since the beginning of the year, 582 types of textile products have
been exported to 58 countries of the world.
The agency added that compared to the same period last year, the
export of textile products decreased from $2.41 billion.
