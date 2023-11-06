Strong Fluctuation In Commodity Markets: Overall Decline Expected In Prices Next Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
The commodity market left behind a week of strong fluctuations
fueled by a lack of direction, Azernews reports.
Growing hopes that the US Federal Reserve has ended its cycle of
rate hikes, ongoing concerns about global economic activity,
production expectations, and weather-related factors were prominent
factors in the commodity market last week.
As the Fed's interest rate decision and Chairman Jerome Powell's
statements were in line with market expectations, risk appetite
grew in the markets.
The Fed last week left its federal funds rate unchanged between
the 5.25%-5.5% target range, as expected by the market.
A mixed course was seen in precious metals last week.
Gold and palladium dropped 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively, while
silver and platinum increased 0.4% and 2.9%, respectively.
Brent oil declined 4.2% and natural gas prices traded on the New
York Mercantile Exchange ended the week with a gain of 11.1%.
Last week, prices rose 0.9% in copper, 0.1% in lead, 1.5% in
aluminum, 2.5% in zinc, while nickel fell 1.5%.
Primary commodity prices declined by 7.5 percent between
February and August 2023. The widespread decline was led by base
metals, with prices falling 15.7 percent, and European natural gas
prices, plummeting 36.0 percent.
Moreover, overall commodity prices are projected to fall 4.1%
next year. Prices of agricultural commodities are expected to
decline next year as supplies rise. Prices of base metals are also
projected to drop 5% in 2024. Commodity prices are expected to
stabilize in 2025.
According to some speculations, conflict in the Middle East is
another reason that could bring shock to global commodity markets.
Impact limited so far but energy-market turmoil could intensify
food insecurity. The report provides a preliminary assessment of
the potential near-term implications of the conflict for commodity
markets. It finds that the effects should be limited if the
conflict doesn't widen. Under the Bank's baseline forecast, oil
prices are expected to average $90 a barrel in the current quarter
before declining to an average of $81 a barrel next year as global
economic growth slows.
Besides that, the outlook for commodity prices would darken
quickly if the conflict were to escalate. The report outlines what
might happen under three risk scenarios based on historical
experience since the 1970s. The effects would depend on the degree
of disruption to oil supplies. So according to some reliable
sources, in a“small disruption” scenario, the global oil supply
would be reduced by 500,000 to 2 million barrels per day-roughly
equivalent to the reduction seen during the Libyan civil war in
2011. Under this scenario, the oil price would initially increase
between 3% and 13% relative to the average for the current quarter
- to a range of $93 to $102 a barrel.
“The latest conflict in the Middle East comes on the heels of
the biggest shock to commodity markets since the 1970s-Russia's war
with Ukraine,” Indermit Gill, the World Bank's Chief Economist and
Senior Vice President for Development Economics, said.“That had
disruptive effects on the global economy that persist to this day.
Policymakers will need to be vigilant. If the conflict were to
escalate, the global economy would face a dual energy shock for the
first time in decades-not just from the war in Ukraine but also
from the Middle East,” he added.
“Higher oil prices, if sustained, inevitably mean higher food
prices,” Ayhan Kose, the World Bank's Deputy Chief Economist and
Director of the Prospects Group, said.“If a severe oil-price shock
materializes, it would push up food price inflation that has
already been elevated in many developing countries. At the end of
2022, more than 700 million people-nearly a tenth of the global
population-were undernourished. An escalation of the latest
conflict would intensify food insecurity, not only within the
region but also across the world,” Kose added.
As regards the ongoing conflict, some countries have established
strategic petroleum reserves, set up arrangements for the
coordination of supply, and developed futures markets to mitigate
the impact of oil shortages on prices. These improvements suggest
that an escalation of the conflict might have more moderate effects
than would have been the case in the past.
Policymakers nevertheless need to remain alert, the report says.
Some commodities-gold in particular-are flashing a warning about
the outlook. Gold prices have risen about 8% since the onset of the
conflict. Gold prices have a unique relationship to geopolitical
concerns: they rise in periods of conflict and uncertainty often
signaling an erosion of investor confidence.
