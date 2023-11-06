UNESCO Strongly Condemns Russian Attack On Odesa Fine Arts Museum

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has condemned Russia's recent attack on the city of Odesa, which affected the building of Fine Arts Museum.

The relevant statement was made by UNESCO on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Museum of Fine Arts in Odesa, within the UNESCO World Heritage Site, was once again damaged by a Russian airstrike last night. UNESCO strongly condemns the attack. Cultural sites must be protected in accordance with international law,” the report states.

A reminder that, on the evening of November 5, 2023, Russian troops launched a missile and drone attack on the city of Odesa. Thirty-two residential houses were hit, as well as six architectural monuments, namely the building of Odesa Fine Arts Museum. About half of the museum premises were damaged.

In general, a total of 93 architectural monuments have been damaged by Russian attacks in the city of Odesa since the war started.

Photo: Odesa Fine Arts Museum