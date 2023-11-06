Parliament's Defense Committee Backs Extension Of Martial Law, Mobilization - Arakhamia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence has supported presidential bills to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Our committee has just supported the extension of martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days (draft laws No.10211 and 10212)," he said.