Metsola On Support For Ukraine: We Cannot Afford Fatigue, It Is About Security Of Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union countries cannot allow“fatigue” from providing support for Ukraine, where the future of European security is now being decided.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said this in her address to the EU Ambassadors in Brussels on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Ukraine continues to suffer from Russia's illegal invasion into its territory. We know what is at stake there (in this war – ed.). Millions of Europeans know from experience exactly what Ukraine is fighting for.

And so, when we say, and I am sure you are asked this often, that our support for Ukraine will not waiver, we mean it. We cannot allow fatigue to set in. It is about the security of Europe as well as the security of Ukraine,” Metsola said.

She stressed that the EU needs to keep fulfilling its role on the world stage. According to her, Europe is a project of freedom, of peace and reconciliation, which is important for the whole world.

Slovak Foreign Minister does not believe in ending war in Ukraine on battlefield

“In Europe, we must start to think about ourselves as a continental player. This will allow us to speak on an equal footing with other global continents. It is true that this requires a shifting of our mindset,” Metsola added.

The European Parliament president noted the importance of building new constructive relations with the countries of Africa and Latin America, noting that the EP will actively promote parliamentary diplomacy, which already covers more than 160 countries. According to Metsola, the intensity of this work has increased since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Parliamentarians can work together to solve common problems, such as climate change, digital development, artificial intelligence, etc.

“Because, in a geopolitical environment, where we have witnessed the weaponisation of food, of energy, of migration, the weaponisation of information and interference in our democratic processes - speaking with one voice is not only necessary, but it is vital.

Without European unity, the EU's credibility is weakened... To do this, we need better inter-institutional cooperation,” the European Parliament president stressed.

As reported, the annual European Union Ambassadors Conference is underway in Brussels.