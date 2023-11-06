Azerbaijani PM Meets With Croatian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijani Prime
Minister Ali Asadov met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej
Plenković, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani
Cabinet of Ministers told Trend .
It was noted that high-level interactions and mutual visits play
a significant role in the development of relations between the two
countries.
Azerbaijani-Croatian relations are flourishing in many areas,
with close cooperation between the two countries within the
framework of international organizations, expressed satisfaction
with the dynamics of growth in trade and economic cooperation, and
the volume of trade turnover increased by 28 percent last year.
The parties stressed the importance of good potential for
continuing expansion of investment cooperation. Cooperation issues
in the realm of demining were also considered. It was stressed that
the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency conducts large-scale demining
operations and that collaboration with Croatia exists in this
area.
The parties agreed that energy security was one of the most
pressing concerns on the global agenda. It was underlined that
Azerbaijan, with its abundant energy resources and infrastructure,
has made a significant contribution to Europe's energy
security.
The parties also underscored Croatia's attempts to diversify
natural gas supply sources, as well as the significance of the
Ionian-Adriatic gas pipeline project, which is a continuation of
the TAP project.
The meeting reviewed the countries' bilateral connections in the
fields of transportation and transit, renewable energy sources,
humanitarian assistance, and other areas of mutual interest.
