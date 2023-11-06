Azerbaijan Hosts Graduation Ceremony In Separate Combined Army (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A graduation ceremony was held at the Separate Combined Army on the occasion of the successful completion of regular courses for servicemen of extra-term active military service and women servicemen, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

In the ceremony, participants honored the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs. The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Speakers noted that classes held with due regard to the successful combat experience of the Azerbaijani Army, military classes, physical training, and shooting practice play an important role in the course.

Congratulating the graduates, Deputy Commander of the Combined Arms Army Major General Rahim Jafarov noted that today, the Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, is one of the strongest armies in the world. It was emphasized that even after ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, reforms in the field of army development continue. For this purpose, special attention is paid to the professional training courses held in the All-Russian Army. Young people who have graduated from these courses successfully use the experience and theoretical and practical knowledge gained in classes and exercises when performing assigned tasks at duty stations.

After the speeches, the graduates were presented with certificates and gifts and photos were taken at the end.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

<p></p>