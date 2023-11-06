Azerbaijan Hosts Graduation Ceremony In Separate Combined Army (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.
A graduation
ceremony was held at the Separate Combined Army on the occasion of
the successful completion of regular courses for servicemen of
extra-term active military service and women servicemen, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense
Ministry.
In the ceremony, participants honored the memory of national
leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs. The National Anthem of Azerbaijan
was played.
Speakers noted that classes held with due regard to the
successful combat experience of the Azerbaijani Army, military
classes, physical training, and shooting practice play an important
role in the course.
Congratulating the graduates, Deputy Commander of the Combined
Arms Army Major General Rahim Jafarov noted that today, the
Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of President, victorious
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, is one of the strongest
armies in the world. It was emphasized that even after ensuring the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, reforms in the field of army
development continue. For this purpose, special attention is paid
to the professional training courses held in the All-Russian Army.
Young people who have graduated from these courses successfully use
the experience and theoretical and practical knowledge gained in
classes and exercises when performing assigned tasks at duty
stations.
After the speeches, the graduates were presented with
certificates and gifts and photos were taken at the end.
