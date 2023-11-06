Azerbaijan Announces Number Of Houses Commissioned Since Beginning Of Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan has
built and commissioned 11,946 private residential houses with a
total area of 1.39 million square meters from January through
September 2023, Trend reports.
According to data from Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee,
this is a 23 percent increase year over year. From January to
September 2022, 9,717 residential buildings totaling 1.33 million
square meters were erected and commissioned.
Between January and September 2023, the number of residential
buildings erected and commissioned increased by 3.3 times, totaling
4,633 units.
Over the year, the average size of one private residential
building completed and commissioned was 145 square meters, and the
average area of flats in residential buildings was 93 square
meters.
In addition, from January to September 2023, one general
education institution for 1,536 students, one hospital with 19
beds, and one pre-school institution with 240 spaces were
opened.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107381325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.