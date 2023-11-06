Russian Peacekeepers Complete Rotation Of Personnel In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Russian
peacekeepers completed rotation of personnel in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh, the bulletins of the Russian peacekeeping contingent
says, Trend reports.
The shipment of weapons and military equipment to the Russian
Federation for scheduled repairs has also been completed.
"The rotation of personnel of the peacekeeping contingent, as
well as the sending of weapons and military equipment to the
Russian Federation for scheduled repairs, have been completed," the
reports says.
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107381323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.