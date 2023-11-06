Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković Visits Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. As part of his
working visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of
Croatia Andrej Plenković has visited the Heydar Aliyev Center in
Baku, Trend reports.
First Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Fargan
Novruzov informed the Croatian Prime Minister about the Center.
The Heydar Aliyev Center houses a conference hall with three
auditoriums, a library and a museum. The project is intended to
play an integral role in the intellectual life of the city. Located
close to the city center, the site plays a pivotal role in the
redevelopment of Baku. The Center is engaged in studying and
promoting the statehood policy and heritage of national leader
Heydar Aliyev.
He was told that the center implements projects to popularize
history and culture of Azerbaijan all over the world.
The Croatian PM viewed the exhibition of official cars used by
Great Leader Heydar Aliyev from 1969 and 2003.
Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković signed the guest
book.
Then, the Croatian Prime Minister was presented with a
keepsake.
